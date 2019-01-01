Support KUOW
Support Questions
-
Do you support company matching?
Yes. You may download our starter pack (PDF) here.
-
Can I make changes to my monthly donation after checkout?
Yes. You may Sign In to your account to update your monthly donation amount.
-
How long until my gift arrives?
We will ship your gift as soon as possible. For all shipping questions, please contact us at (206) 221-2501.