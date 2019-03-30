KUOW Events
Upcoming Events
April
Radiolab's Jad Abumrad
KUOW and STG welcome Jad Abumrad host and creator of Radiolab, one of public radio’s most popular programs. Since 2002, Radiolab has been devoted to investigating a strange world. Created by Jad Abumrad and hosted by Jad and Robert Krulwich, Radiolab has won Peabody Awards, a National Academies Communication Award “for their investigative use of radio to make science accessible to broad audiences,” and in 2011 Abumrad received the MacArthur Genius grant. Join Jad as he deconstructs the process of finding and developing stories and creating new, original work.Where: The Moore Theatre Get Tickets
Experience The Wild with Chris Morgan
Join KUOW for a celebration and behind-the-scenes look at KUOW’s newest podcast The Wild. Meet Chris Morgan, wildlife researcher, award-winning filmmaker and host of the podcast. You’ll hear outtakes and stories from the creation of the podcast and from special guests who will help us explore the resilient power of nature and our relationship to it.
Drinks and light appetizers will be served. This is a free event, but RSVPs are required.Where: The Mountaineers Get Tickets
Civic Saturday: Creatively Deviating From the College Path
Join KUOW's RadioActive Youth Media and Citizen University for a Civic Saturday event on the theme “Off Campus: Creatively Deviating from the College Path.” Through songs, readings, performances, discussions and a “civic sermon,” we’ll explore the value of non-traditional paths, especially in the arts and the trades and examine the impact and limits of primarily emphasizing “college readiness” in high schools. Featured guests include New York Times' contest winner Aliyah Musaliar, poet laureate Shin Yu Pai, youth musician Zenyka Gomilla and more.
Doors at 10 a.m. | Event at 10:30 a.m.
This event is free and open to all, but RSVP is required. Students are especially encouraged to attend. Complementary snacks will be provided.Where: Hillman City Collaboratory Get Tickets
Front Row Center: Strange Fruit
Join Marcie Sillman, KUOW's Arts and Culture reporter for Front Row Center! Strange Fruit draws its title from the 1937 poem and song of the same name by Abel Meeropol and made famous by the great jazz singer Billie Holiday. The impetus for this world premiere work is lynching and its usage as a tool of racial terrorism during the Jim Crow Era. For this dance/theater work, the facts of lynching act as a springboard into an interior space, a state of mind. Strange Fruit tracks choreographer Donald Byrd’s feelings as a response to lynching and plays out as a series of dance/theater vignettes.Where: Washington Hall Get Tickets
May
Front Row Center: Office Hour
KUOW Arts and Culture reporter Marcie Sillman brings Front Row Center to ArtsWest to discuss Office Hour. Alarmed by his grisly writings, a professor invites a troubled student to her office to shed light on – and build a bridge across – the dark clouds that surround him. As the clock ticks down and tensions rise, she learns that notions of “good” and “bad” are dangerous illusions. A stirring call for empathy and a bold experiment in form, this searing play tackles thorny issues of gun violence, immigration, and “the other” to reveal our essential, human need for connection.Where: ArtsWest Playhouse Get Tickets