Join KUOW for a celebration and behind-the-scenes look at KUOW’s newest podcast The Wild. Meet Chris Morgan, wildlife researcher, award-winning filmmaker and host of the podcast. You’ll hear outtakes and stories from the creation of the podcast and from special guests who will help us explore the resilient power of nature and our relationship to it.

Drinks and light appetizers will be served. This is a free event, but RSVPs are required.