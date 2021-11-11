Activists urge world leaders to make immediate pollution cuts for a livable climate

One by one, what looked like world leaders splashed their way to the podium in Glasgow, Scotland.

In reality, these were activists in rubber boots and oversized face masks of world leaders, from Joe Biden to Chinese President Xi Jinping. With leaders gathered in Glasgow to negotiate the planet’s future, activists, lobbyists, and local officials have flocked there as well. The activists’ stage was a half-submerged barge in Glasgow’s Forth and Clyde Canal. The bit of political theater aimed at echoing the world’s rising seas and the sinking chances of avoiding climate catastrophe with each year that passes without major reductions in the fossil-fuel pollution that is heating the atmosphere. Seattle climate activist Alec Connon appeared on the sinking stage as Australian prime minister and coal booster Scott Morrison.

“Time is running out to address the climate crisis,” Connon said after the semiaquatic skit. Scientists and activists have been urging leaders to make deep, immediate cuts in pollution to keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. “Failure to do that would be a death sentence for millions of people and countless species around the world,” Connon said. The world’s emissions of climate-altering pollution from fossil fuels and cement production have increased by 50 percent since world leaders started negotiating to lower it back in 1995. “It’s become clear after 26 years of negotiations like this that world leaders simply cannot be relied upon to do the right thing and ensure that we are keeping fossil fuels in the ground,” Connon said.

In August 2021, with global temperatures already 1.2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that avoiding catastrophic increases in global temperatures would require "immediate, rapid and large-scale" reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the report “a code red for humanity,” with “the viability of our societies” on the line. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet,” Guterres said in a press release. Many governments and businesses have pledged to stop polluting by mid-century. Shorter-term actions have been harder to come by. Glasgow attendees from Washington state include Gov. Jay Inslee, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, and Quinault Nation vice president and National Congress of American Indians president Fawn Sharp.