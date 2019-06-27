When a group of K-12 students confronted Senator Dianne Feinstein for not supporting the Green New Deal, she put up her dukes. "I've been doing this for thirty years," Senator Feinstein said. "I know what I'm doing. You come in here and say, it's my way or the highway. I don't respond to that." Local youth activists Lukas Illa and Grace Lambert weren't surprised by this reaction, and sat down with RadioActive's Jadenne Radoc Cabahug to share their experiences.