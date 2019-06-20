RadioActive
Stories produced by students participating in our youth media program. Learn more about the intensive, fun and free introductory radio journalism workshops we offer throughout the year.
Episodes
How to be a feminist, and other lessons from my grandma’s badass friend
In recent years, modern movements like the Women’s March and #MeToo have garnered widespread momentum. Ninety-year-old Alene Moris started fighting the battle for women’s rights long ago.
This documentarian makes you walk a mile in someone else’s shoes
Can a documentary inspire social change? Filmmaker Sandy Cioffi is using the emerging world of virtual reality to evoke empathy from viewers.
'I think I can still save her.' How one immigrant teen supports her mother and sister
Teenagers have really busy lives. School, sports, clubs, jobs and more. When you're the oldest child in an immigrant family, there can be even more pressure to succeed. Maria is one of these teens. She found the burden to be almost too much.
Why I stopped looking at depression memes even though some of them were really funny
If you've ever been online, you've probably seen plenty of memes. Kermit the Frog drinking tea is a famous one. They are often humorous, but there's a darker side of internet memes that focus on depression.
Should you pursue your passion in college or a degree that would make you money?
Over the last ten years, the number of students majoring in the arts and humanities at the University of Washington has dropped significantly. That’s no surprise when STEM and Business degrees are touted as more valuable. What do you do when society tells you that the passion or skill you’ve decided to pursue in college won’t give you a sustainable lifestyle?
Pressure, insomnia and hospitalization: The new normal for students applying to college
"If you had asked me if I would chop my leg off if it meant admission to Stanford, I would say yes in a millisecond."
Why does it matter where I'm 'really' from?
People often find ways to identify with and exclude others. We categorize ourselves by using gender, class, race and even age to connect with people like ourselves or separate ourselves from others. As a society, why are we more comfortable questioning our sexuality than our nationality and ethnicity?
The racist practice of mispronouncing names
Having people mispronounce your name isn't just annoying or embarrassing. It's racist.
Tortillas and K-pop: Stories from RadioActive's community workshops
Teens from the Yakima Valley, Seattle Indian Health Board and the Coalition for Refugees from Burma share their thoughts on tortillas, English K-pop.
Welcome KUOW's 2019 RadioActive advanced youth producers
KUOW's RadioActive Youth Media is proud to offer our advanced journalism workshop. Thirteen graduates of our introduction to journalism workshop will spend the spring at KUOW.
He was a veteran with four months to live. This is how he restored Hamm Creek
If you knew that you only had four months to live, what would you do? After suffering three heart attacks, John Beal was told that he was going to die. He decided to use the rest of his life to clean up Hamm Creek, an offshoot of the Duwamish River so polluted the water was yellow. That decision changed the course of John's life and transformed Hamm Creek.
My grandpa lost his girlfriend to cancer. He fights for Medicaid in her name
My grandpa, Steve Schoettmer, lost his girlfriend Rose to colon cancer in 2017. In the past, his county's Democratic party had approached him about running for office, but he had refused. Rose was too ill. But when he heard that Speaker Paul Ryan was threatening to cut Medicaid and Medicare, he decided that it was time for him to run.