Turmeric poisoned their kids. Four Seattle-area cases show gaps in lead testing

Alekhya Gali‘s turmeric came from a trusted store in Bangalore, South India. “How you add salt, it’s how we add turmeric,” Gali said. But the spice powder was filled with lead.

Three times more lead than environmental regulators allow in playground soil, in fact. She had no idea, and the whole family ate it for years. Kitchen spices are a growing concern when it comes to childhood lead poisoning. Lead exposure damages the brain and other organs, and can hinder a child’s development. Turmeric has been identified as the source of lead poisoning in at least four Seattle-area families recently. Health professionals worry that many more cases haven’t been identified because of inadequate childhood lead testing in Washington state. “There are other cases,” said Dr. Jessica Ivers, a Seattle pediatrician at the Polyclinic. “We just need to find them.”

Ivers treated three other children recently who also got lead poisoning from turmeric their parents carried back from India. The mystery is how the lead is getting into the spices in the first place. Researchers from Stanford and a Dhaka-based institute learned that food processors in Bangladesh regularly enhanced the color of turmeric roots with bright yellow lead chromate to appear higher quality. That research team is planning to study lead-laced turmeric in India this year. Ivers wants to alert health care providers in the U.S. “You need to be asking the questions and testing anybody who could potentially be eating home-prepared spices, really anywhere from South Asia,” she said. The turmeric in the local cases was not the powdered, packaged, supermarket kind.

Gali said her family in India buys the whole turmeric roots from a local store, dries them in the sun at home, and then takes them to a flour mill to be ground into powder. The three other families obtained the spices from their grandparents in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Spices at American grocery stores can also contain heavy metals – including lead. Last year Consumer Reports tested over a hundred products and found concerning levels of metals in turmeric, basil, cumin and more. New York City’s health department tested nearly 1,500 samples of spices between 2008 and 2017. The agency found detectable levels of lead in nearly half the samples of turmeric purchased in the United States, and in more than 50 percent of spices overall. Researchers in Boston did a similar study in 2011 and 2012 and found lead in all 32 samples of turmeric purchased in local stores. A North Carolina study also found troubling levels of lead in spices consumed by children. Concerned about lead poisoning and turmeric? Scroll to the bottom of this story.

“We're not actually doing our job with testing enough kids,” said Dr. Amish Dave, who educates doctors on lead testing with the King County Medical Society and Indian American Community Services. Up to 80% of children in Washington state with lead poisoning are never identified, according to estimates from one study published in the journal, Pediatrics. “When we do find the cases, they tend to be the most egregious cases with kids with extremely high levels of blood lead,” Dave said. A tiny fraction of children are tested for lead in King County and Washington state, according to data from the state Department of Health. In 2019, around 5% of children under the age of 6 got tested. In 2020, that dropped to below 4%. That’s one of the lowest testing rates in the nation, according to the CDC.

Moreover, even though federal law mandates that children on Medicaid be tested in their first two years of life, over 100,000 toddlers a year who are eligible in Washington don’t get tested, according to the data from the state Health Care Authority, which manages the program. That’s upwards of 85% of toddlers on Medicaid who are considered high risk for lead poisoning but aren’t getting checked. Many things explain that gap, said Dr. Charissa Fotinos, acting Medicaid director. Health care providers make the ultimate decision whether to test a child, and some doctors agree that it’s clinically necessary or worth it to test, she said. “At the end of the day, we can’t make them do anything,” she said. At most clinics, you have to draw blood from a baby’s vein for a blood test – try doing that on a wiggling, screaming, scared 1-year-old whose parents are equally stressed out. Fotinos said she has done that as a family doctor, and it’s not easy.

Plus, some doctors were trained that lead poisoning is not a local problem. Even Dr. William Robertson, founder of Washington Poison Center, discouraged it when he trained residents and went as far as to decry it in letters to medical journals. Dave said another misconception is that lead paint isn’t a problem in Washington state because we have younger housing stock. In reality, around half of King County homes were built before the U.S. banned lead-based paint in the late 1970s, according to Census data. Lead is insidious and can show up in unexpected places, from traditional remedies and cosmetics to toys, cookware, and jewelry – even sparkly cake-decorations and the fuel burned by some of our beloved local seaplanes. A few things could help find the kids with lead poisoning, Dave said. First, the state should fund more rapid lead testing machines at clinics, which require just the prick of a finger, he said. (Though many machines are currently under a recall.) Doctors could also provide patients with questionnaires on their risk of lead exposure, such as the age of their housing, Dave said, which would save time in the exam room. As for federal oversight, the FDA has not created limits for the amount lead allowed in spices, though it has for candy, juice, ceramics and silverware. But it has banned some overseas companies from importing turmeric and other spices because of lead contamination.

